Minneapolis to showcase Black Business Week at the end of July

Ahead of the nationally recognized National Black Business Month in August, Minneapolis is hosting Minneapolis Black Business Week to uplift, empower and celebrate Black businesses in Minneapolis.

From July 24 to July 30, the city is putting on a series of events, including a kickoff market, a job fair, an East African panel discussion and more.

The theme of the week-long event is generational wealth and opportunities to learn how the financial success of current Black entrepreneurs can be passed on to future generations, according to a news release from the city.

During the event, business owners can learn how to apply for a contract with the City of Minneapolis as a vendor at the Doing Business with the City event on July 27.

