Minneapolis to offer 1,000 shade, evergreen trees for residents who win tree lottery

Minneapolis residents who are looking to add more greenery to their property have a chance to do so this spring by entering the City Tree Lottery.

The lottery is being offered through a partnership with the city’s Health Department and Tree Trust.

If you win the lottery, you’ll be able to buy up to two low-cost shade or evergreen trees ranging from 3-8′ tall. Fruit and ornamental trees won’t be available, according to city tree sale officials.

Only one entry is allowed for each Minneapolis address and can be entered now through March 31. However, rental property owners may enter the lottery for each planting address.

If selected, you’ll receive an e-mail in April with details on how to order.

Those who buy a tree can pick it up on either May 18 or 19, however those dates may change. A location for tree pick-up has yet to be chosen. Officials add, if necessary, a neighbor or friend can pick up a tree for you.

Trees must be planted on private property and not the boulevard between the sidewalk and the street. If you’d like a tree in that area, you can request one through the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

If you’d like to enter the lottery, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.

City officials say more than 1,500 trees were sold during last year’s event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about City Trees.