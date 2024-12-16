Minneapolis synagogue vandalized with hate symbols

Minneapolis police are investigating after hate symbols were painted on a synagogue on Monday morning.

Surveillance video from Temple Israel showed a person painting swastikas on a pillar outside the synagogue around 7 a.m.

Officials say a hate symbol was painted on the pillar and on one of the wooden doors.

A message from Rabbi Marcia A. Zimmerman, the Alvin & June Perlman Senior Rabbinic Chair with Temple Israel, can be read below.

“I am writing to inform you of an act of antisemitic vandalism that occurred on Temple’s property this morning. Two swastikas were spray-painted on our historic Emerson entrance.

“The Minneapolis Police Department responded swiftly. They have taken a report and will be reviewing our security camera footage. The Chief of Police notified Mayor Frey, who called me to express his concern and support. Our security team remains alert following this incident.

“As always, I am incredibly grateful to our outstanding security team at Temple, who maintain a seen and unseen presence to help keep us safe. I am also thankful for your partnership in providing support for Temple’s security initiatives so that we are prepared for moments like these.

“It is heartbreaking to see such a hateful image directly underneath the words emblazoned above our doors, words that have guided us for generations: “My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples.” Temple has always been a sacred space, a welcoming place to all who enter with a spirit of community and peace.

“I am proud of our Temple community, and of standing up for our Jewish values even in difficult times. Thank you for your support and partnership as we continuously work to navigate and improve our ever-changing world.

“B’virkat shalom – With blessings of peace.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the vandalism at Temple Israel, his local synagogue. A post on X from Mayor Frey can be read below.

When hate is embraced or tolerated, it is emboldened. I've seen antisemitism increase over the last year, yet too few have spoken out against it, opting for the safety of silence. No matter one's ethnicity or race, when any group is targeted, it's on all of us to condemn it.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also released the following statement on Monday evening:

“Minnesotans of every faith deserve to live and worship with dignity, safety, and respect — no exceptions. These are not just my values as Attorney General, they are the values of countless Minnesotans — the vast majority — in every corner of our state. Painting swastikas on a synagogue is an appalling act of hate that no one should tolerate. It is a direct threat to Jewish Minnesotans and a stark reminder to all of us that we must stand with each other to protect our shared values and one another. My Office is monitoring the situation and will never hesitate to step in to protect Minnesota’s Jewish community, our religious freedoms, and basic human decency.”