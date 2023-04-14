Minneapolis switching to new parking app provider

Do you use the MPLS Parking app? If so, you’ll need to download a new app starting next week.

The city of Minneapolis says it is switching to a new provider, Flowbird, starting Sunday. That means users will need to download the new app, which app allows drivers to pay for on-street parking without having to go to a pay station.

Previously, the app had been through ParkMobile.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a three-year, $5 million deal with Flowbird back in January — with an option for two extra years — as the ParkMobile contract was due to end in March.

City documents state that 65% of all payments last year were made through the app.

City officials say the new app will automatically transfer some information from existing users but users will still have to create a new password and reenter payment information.

Anyone who has issues with the app can contact 311 or pay for metered parking at pay stations.

Features in the new app include a web browser version, a map of metered parking areas and an enhanced display of rates and time limits, the city says. Fleet accounts will also be available for organizations with several users.

The old app won’t work for municipal off-street parking when the new app rolls out Sunday, the city says.

More information is available online.