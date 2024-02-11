Minneapolis students compete in chess tournament hosted by school district

Kids of all ages made every move count at one of the largest chess tournaments in Minnesota on Saturday.

176 players participated in the “Check it out” tournament — one of three put on each year by Minneapolis Public Schools. Each tournament is free, volunteer-run and low-stakes.

The tournament is aimed at taking away the intimidation factor of chess by giving students and their parents exposure to tournament-style playing before dipping their toes into bigger tournaments.

MPS says the largest turnout was last winter, with over 250 players showing up. The chess craze has seen a dramatic increase in recent years, the district said.

“Post-pandemic young people are just super enthusiastic about chess along with e-sports,” said Jenny Delaney, MPS student engagement program coordinator. “During the pandemic, a lot of kids were watching competitive chess on YouTube, and so, this has now translated into a huge increase.”