Minneapolis starts clearing homeless encampment in Phillips West neighborhood

Neighbors and police say the encampment, located along Fifth Avenue South just north of East Lake Street, on March 27.

The city of Minneapolis on Thursday began clearing a homeless encampment that popped up late last month.

Neighbors and police say the encampment, located along Fifth Avenue South just north of East Lake Street, on March 27.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a neighbor said a group of residents in the area wrote to the mayor and city leaders, asking them to remove the encampment shortly after it was set up.

A spokesperson for the city says officials posted notice of the plans to close the encampment on April 10. Eight days later, they are closing it down.

The city added that residents were given time to gather their belongings before leaving the encampment and outreach teams were also on-site to try to connect residents to more permanent housing.

When the site is cleared, the city says it will resecure the area.

Twin Cities Development has rights for the site to build a mixed-use apartment building.