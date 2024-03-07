Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 injured

Minneapolis police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday for what they call potentially life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of 5th Avenue South just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired.

Officers found the injured man a short way away on the 2100 block of 5th Avenue South, saying he was then brought to HCMC. His name and age haven’t been released.

Evidence of gunfire was found on the 2300 block of 5th Avenue South near an encampment, police add.

However, they didn’t specifically say if anyone in the encampment was involved, or what led up to the shooting.

A suspect, identified as a male, reportedly fired shots and then left in a vehicle. Police didn’t immediately provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.

As of this publishing, no one is in custody for the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.