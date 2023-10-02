Minneapolis shelter adoption fees lowered for the month of October

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is lowering adoption fees for the month of October.

Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be $50 for non-residents and $31 for Minneapolis residents.

“Adopting an animal from a shelter is saving a life,” Minneapolis Animal Care & Control Director Caroline Hairfield said. “Giving these pets a second chance with a loving family is an act of compassion that will change both the animal and the pet owner’s lives.”

More information on pet adoption can be found here.