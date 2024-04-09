Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair debuts in May

A new art fair is coming to Minneapolis for Mother’s Day weekend.

Homespun Events is holding the first-ever Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair in May.

Organizers say the event will bring in 150 artists from both local and other parts of the country.

Admission will be free for the art fair, which is set to run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

Visitors will be able to eat from food trucks and drink at a beer garden run by CanCan Wonderland. The Botanical Marketplace will also feature art, floral arrangements and plants.

