Minneapolis restaurant ‘uninhabitable’ following weekend fire

A Minneapolis restaurant located near Nicollet Island has been deemed uninhabitable following a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to Masu Sushi and Robata shortly after 3 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the roof and fire in the kitchen fire extinguishment hood system and vents.

Water was run through the vents to extinguish the flames, and crews then tore up three of the hood vents and ceiling to reach all of the fire.

No one was injured during the fire, which is still under investigation. The city’s health department was also notified.