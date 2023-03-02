Minneapolis Public Works to continue discussion on Upper Harbor Terminal construction Thursday

The Minneapolis Public Works and Infrastructure Committee is expected to discuss infrastructure improvements at the Upper Harbor Terminal development project in north Minneapolis during its meeting Thursday.

The Upper Harbor Terminal project aims to improve the quality of living for North Minneapolis residents by introducing a 20-acre riverfront park, a community arts center, 300 jobs and affordable housing.

The committee also hopes to reconstruct three streets that access the Upper Harbor site: Dowling Avenue North, 33rd Avenue North and West River Parkway.

An interactive map from the City of Minneapolis shows what the development could look like in 2025 when construction is completed.

The city completed phase one of construction in 2022 and is moving onto the second phase which focuses on additional living wage jobs, the health and wellness hub and housing developments.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.