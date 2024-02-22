Minneapolis Public Works employees vote to authorize strike

Minneapolis Public Works employees represented by Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 363 voted on Wednesday evening to authorize a strike.

In a video posted to social media, a union member said LIUNA Local 363 represents over 400 city of Minneapolis employees.

Overwhelmingly, our members voted to authorize a strike! THANK YOU LIUNA Local 363 members! #363RiseUp pic.twitter.com/rgoYtGAL4Y — LIUNA MN & ND (@LIUNAMinnesota) February 22, 2024

The union also said 98.6% of the city employees voted to authorize a strike.

In a news release Wednesday night, LIUNA Local 363 said that members are “exhausted from staffing emergencies, demoralized by persistent turnover, and affected by staffing shortages…” In recent years, staff members have also been tasked with encampment clean up, where the union said they are exposed to biohazards, infectious agents, needles, human waste and more.

LIUNA 363 said it is bargaining to address staffing issues and the city’s failure to keep up with local area wages.

“Our members’ work ensures clean water, safe streets, well-kept public spaces, and accessible parks,” said AJ Lange, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 363. “We don’t just do our jobs – we keep the city functioning. Yet, despite our critical role, workers feel undervalued and overlooked.”

In a Facebook post from Monday, the union encouraged members to cast their votes.

“After over six months since your negotiating team began bargaining, City of Minneapolis negotiators still refuse to engage in meaningful discussions about worker health and safety protections, sustainable staffing levels and work schedules, and increasing wages to rates competitive with surrounding metro area cities. They continue to stall, deny information requests, and demand concessions. #RespectUsPayUS,” the post reads, in part.

LIUNA Local 363 said it will return to mediation on Thursday. There must be a 10-day notice before a strike.

The union said its current contract expired on Dec. 31.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the city of Minneapolis and will update this article if a response is received.