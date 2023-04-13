Minneapolis public schools cancel classes for Eid al-Fitr

The Minneapolis School Board recently voted to cancel classes on Friday, April 21 in honor of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday.

In early 2022, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) said it would not hold classes on Jewish and Muslim holidays in order to support school attendance.

Eid al-Fitr falls on a Friday this year, although MPS said they were under the impression that the holiday was going to fall on a Saturday.

Due to this, the school voted to cancel classes on April 21 and students may have to make up a day in mid-June, however, the district will be working with the unions of district staff and workers to figure out how the time will be recovered.

The Minneapolis Public School’s School Board statement can be read in full here.