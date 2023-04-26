Minneapolis public boat launches, inspections open May 1

On May 1, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will open public boat launches and begin aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspections at Bde Maka Ska, Lake Harriet, and Lake Nokomis.

According to the MPRB, everyone bringing watercraft and water-related equipment to these locations must undergo an AIS watercraft inspection from May 1 to Dec. 1.

When the inspectors are not on site, boat launches are locked and unavailable to the public.

Due to staff shortages, there will be temporarily limited hours May 1-12.

The Bde Maka Ska boat launch will be open May 1-14 and then temporarily close May 15-June 10 due to final construction on the Bde Maka Ska Refectory Rebuild project. Barring any construction delays, the launch will reopen on June 11.

Boat launches will be opened for each boater who calls for entry and exit inspections, with a wait time usually less than 10 minutes, the Park Board said. Appointments are not accepted, and boaters not exiting the lake by close must secure their boat and return for it the next day.

Boat launches will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 1-12; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 13 to Sept. 7; and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 8 through Oct. 12.

More information can be found on the MPRB website.