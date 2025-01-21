Minneapolis police working to determine if 2 late-night shooting deaths are connected

Minneapolis police need your help in finding who is responsible for the deaths of two men who were found shot late Monday night as they work to determine if the deaths are related to one another.

According to police, officers were first called to the 3400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 9 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound and gave him aid. However, the man died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Roughly 10-15 minutes later, police were called to an alley on the 3100 block of Harriet Avenue for reports of a body being dumped from a vehicle. There, officers found a man in his 30s, who they say had multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. That man also died at Hennepin Healthcare.

While Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the two men were shot in separate incidents, he says investigators are still working to determine if the shootings are related to one another.

No other details about the men or how they died were immediately provided. If you have information that may help police, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by CLICKING HERE. You may also leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845 or send a message to THIS ADDRESS.