Minneapolis police seeking the public’s help in locating missing vulnerable adult

Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Murad Sufiyan Mussa, who they say is a vulnerable adult.

Mussa, 42, was last seen leaving his mother’s home on the 2500 block of South 9th Street around 3 a.m. on Dec. 27.

He is 5’11” and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, cream-colored sweatpants, a black t-shirt with logos on the front and back and black and blue Nike tennis shoes.

If you have seen Mussa, call Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845 or 911 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

You can also submit information anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.