Minneapolis police seeking the public’s help in locating missing vulnerable adult

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP
Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Murad Sufiyan Mussa, who they say is a vulnerable adult.

Mussa, 42, was last seen leaving his mother’s home on the 2500 block of South 9th Street around 3 a.m. on Dec. 27.

He is 5’11” and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, cream-colored sweatpants, a black t-shirt with logos on the front and back and black and blue Nike tennis shoes.

If you have seen Mussa, call Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845 or 911 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

You can also submit information anonymously through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.