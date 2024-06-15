Minneapolis police seeking public’s help to find missing boy

The Minneapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing eight-year-old boy.

Kaiyan Wright was last seen around 4 p.m. near the 3400 block of Emerson Avenue in Minneapolis at his neighbor’s house, police said.

Wright is described as 5’03” with a stocky build and brown hair. He was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, blue shorts, and red and white Crocs shoes while riding a green electric scooter.

Police ask anyone who knows where Wright is to provide information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-5845.

Anyone who sees Wright is encouraged to call 911 and reference his case #24-162878.

People can share any information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip here.