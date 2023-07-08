Minneapolis police seek public’s help in locating missing 60-year-old

Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Lionell Eddmonds Jr. was last seen Friday afternoon. He is a new resident at a home healthcare facility on Weeks Avenue and not much is known about his habits, family or friends, police said.

Eddmonds has diabetes and lives with memory issues and does not have his medication with him, according to authorities.

He is 5’7″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/grey hair in a military-style haircut with a mohawk. He was last seen wearing a light grey shirt and dark grey pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Eddmonds or has information on his whereabouts should call 911, or provide information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.