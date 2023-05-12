Minneapolis police seek public’s help in finding missing vulnerable 16-year-old

Minneapolis Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing and vulnerable 16-year-old.

Joshua Perez Perez was last seen May 4, leaving his home on 4th Ave. S. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Nike sneakers, police said.

Joshua is 5’05” and weighs 114 pounds. He has black hair and braces.

Anyone who sees Joshua is encouraged to call 911.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.