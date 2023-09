Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, whom officers say is at risk.

William Lee Nabors, 52, was last seen at North Memorial Hospital.

He is known to frequent the area of Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, as well as Loring Park.

Nabors is 6′ and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).