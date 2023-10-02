Minneapolis police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night.

According to police, Ruby Charlotte Duffy was seen walking from an address in the 500 block of Groveland Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Ruby, who goes by “Rue”, was then seen on Friday just before 5:45 p.m. on the 700 block of 7th Street Southeast and again near the 100 block of East Lake Street later that night.

Investigators say she was seen with a man who had a dark complexion, and they left together in a car.

Ruby is described as White, 5’6 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has straight, long hair that has been dyed red. She also has green eyes and wears clear-framed glasses.

Police say over the last three days, she has been seen wearing:

• A gray T-shirt with a black rectangular graphic across the chest and blue jeans (pictured)

• Multicolored short shorts, a tube top, a hoodie, and a backpack

• A black T-shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

• A floral dress that she had on when seen on the 100 block of East Lake Street

Authorities say she is known to use public transportation.

Anyone who sees Ruby is encouraged to call 911. The incident number is 23-261615.

Information on Ruby’s whereabouts can also be provided through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

Individuals may also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.