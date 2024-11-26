Minneapolis police searching for 13-year-old girl who didn’t return home from school

Minneapolis police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

April Rodriguez was last seen this morning on the 5400 block of Chicago Avenue. Law enforcement says they believe Rodriguez went to school and did not return home.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic girl who is 5’6″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a Hello Kitty backpack.

Anyone who sees April is encouraged to call 911. If you know where Rodriguez may be, you can provide that information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

Individuals may also share information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).