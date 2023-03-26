Minneapolis police respond to fight at Target Center during state basketball tournament

Minneapolis police are investigating a fight at Target Center after a report came in of shots fired. There were crowds of fans inside the arena for tonight’s Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Officers worked with security and determined that no shots were fired. However, police said a fight did occur inside the concourse, but it was brought under control.

Law enforcement remains inside Target Center, in the skyways, and outside the building.

The streets outside Target Center temporarily closed but have since reopened.