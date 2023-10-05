Minneapolis police investigating Uptown neighborhood shooting that left 1 injured

Minneapolis police say a man was shot outside of an apartment building in the city's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Dupont Avenue South shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man, identified by police as being in his 30s, was taken to Hennepin Health. His condition hasn’t been released.

Police add they haven’t arrested anyone for the shooting as of this time.