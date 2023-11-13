Minneapolis police investigating two incidents in Uptown neighborhood

Bullet holes appeared to be in a building located at West 28th Street and Girard Avenue.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about two crime scenes that are within blocks of each other in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Multiple bullet holes appeared to be in a building located around West 28th Street and Girard Avenue. A KSTP-TV photographer got video of the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police were in the area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, less than a mile away, crime tape and several evidence markers could be found in the area of Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related to one another.

KSTP-TV has reached out to Minneapolis police for information on both incidents and will update this article as details are provided. Check back for updates.