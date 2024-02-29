Minneapolis police investigating suspicious death of woman found in apartment last Thursday

A woman was found dead in Minneapolis last week under what officials say are suspicious circumstances.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of a dead body in an apartment on the 700 block of North 4th Street around 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

A 47-year-old woman was found dead inside. Officials say they do not know how long she had been deceased.

Her name has not yet been released. Officials are declaring the circumstances around her death suspicious at this time.

