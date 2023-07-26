Minneapolis police investigating stabbing

Minneapolis police are investigating after they say a man was found with a stab wound early Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were alerted to a man walking on Chicago Avenue at 6:11 p.m. who was bleeding. Police then found the man on the 5600 block with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man, only identified as being in his 60s, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police believe the stabbing may have happened in an alley on the 5700 block of Chicago Avenue.

As of this time, no one is in custody.