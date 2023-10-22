Minneapolis police investigating shooting that left juvenile injured Saturday night

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Saturday night.

A news release from the department said officers responded to the 1500 block of Oliver Avenue North after getting reports of a shooting in the area just after 7 p.m.

They then found a juvenile suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The juvenile was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the juvenile was shot outside.

Police say there have been no arrests and they are still investigating the incident.