Minneapolis police investigating man’s death after early morning shooting

A man is dead after police say he was found unresponsive early Friday morning in south Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to an area near Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane, located in the city’s Whittier neighborhood, just before 5:30 a.m. for a possible overdose.

However, when officers arrived, they found the man had been shot.

The man, identified only as being in his 30s, died at Hennepin County Medical Center despite lifesaving measures being made, police add.

No other details about the man were immediately provided by police, who said his name and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner’s office.

If you have information about the shooting or the man’s death, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers by CLICKING HERE, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.