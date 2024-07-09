Minneapolis police investigating homicide that occurred downtown in May

Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred downtown in May.

A news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner states that James Patrick Quigley, 53, died on May 14 at the hospital due to complications of blunt force trauma to the head.

The attack happened on May 4 at 925 Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made in connection with this homicide.

A police report states that officers had responded to a report of an assault in progress. The report also notes that the weapon was the assailant’s hands/fist/feet.