Minneapolis police investigating hit-and-run crash that left man injured

Minneapolis police say a man was hospitalized Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Groveland and Lyndale Avenue South shortly before 9 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with what police describe as potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

His name and current condition have not been released.

Police say the man was walking across a bike lane when he was hit by a vehicle, which they say may have been a Kia or a Hyundai.

The vehicle then left the scene, and police say it may have been driven by juveniles.

As of this time, no arrests have been made.