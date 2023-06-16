Minneapolis police investigating crash involving stolen vehicle, no arrests made

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate a crash involving what they say is a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded to 4400 Humboldt Ave. North for a report of a crash around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. There, they found a stolen vehicle on its side.

Police say an investigation showed the car was occupied by several juveniles when it crashed. However, they had all left by the time officers arrived.

No arrests have been made as of this publishing.