Minneapolis police investigating after man shoots and injures 2 others, then takes his own life

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting in which an 18-year-old man shot and injured two other men, one of them believed to be his father, before shooting and killing himself.

“Oh, very tragic,” says Scott Rohr, a next-door neighbor. “Unfortunate for sure.”

MPD says officers responded to a shooting call along the 3800 block of East 39th Street at 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police radio traffic, “three shots were heard, saw a male with a gun, but no description of that individual yet.”

“Victim is said to be upstairs inside the dwelling,” another transmission said.

Rohr says he’s known the family for decades.



“They’ve had trouble, they’ve had issues,” he says. “The kids grew up with our kids and they played together and things over the years. In lots of ways, he loved his son, so it’s a tragic, tragic day on the block here.”

Authorities aren’t releasing details about what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors say they’ve complained to the city for years about around-the-clock suspicious activity at the home.

There are numerous security cameras installed on the front of the structure.

A ‘no-guns’ sign is attached to the front door.

“There’s a lot of traffic, and a lot of activity at the house,” notes Lori Priefer, a neighbor. “We like to keep an eye on it because we like to know what’s going on in our neighborhood.”

MPD says officers have been dispatched to the home 16 times in the past year, including Saturday, but didn’t say what those calls were about.

Both shooting victims, men in their fifties are expected to survive, authorities say.

Investigators haven’t released the names of anyone involved. That information, as well as an official cause of death, will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Priefer says even before the shooting, she and her neighbors started a watch group to keep an eye on the house.

But she adds she also feels for what’s happened to the family.

“I mean, it’s awful, it’s horrible, right?” she declares. “I think the dad, you know, he did his best. It’s just a hard thing.”