Minneapolis police: man shot after exiting Ventura Village business Sunday night

UPDATE 9:15 a.m. 11/7/22: Minneapolis police say they do not have any potential suspects at this time, but the department does not believe there is any danger to the public following a Sunday night shooting.

Police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they linked the injured man to the shooting after they were notified of a gunshot victim’s arrival at Hennepin Healthcare shortly after the incident occurred.

After interviewing the man, police discovered “he was struck by gunfire after exiting a nearby business.”

Read an earlier version of this story below.

INITIAL REPORT 6 a.m. 11/7/22: Minneapolis police believe one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in the Ventura Village neighborhood within the city’s Phillips community, according to a police report.

Police say a man in his 30s showed up at Hennepin Healthcare sometime Sunday night to be treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. They believe the man was injured in a shooting officers responded to at 8:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East.

(KSTP-TV)

According to police, the shooting was reported via a ShotSpotter alert.

No victims were found in that area. However, police did find a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire, as well as shell casings.

It is unclear how police linked the man to the gunfire incident. Additionally, police had not made any arrests as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for additional information about the victim and any potential suspects. Check back for updates.