Minneapolis police asking for help in identifying unconscious man at HCMC

Minneapolis police are asking for help in identifying a man currently in the hospital.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the man was found unconscious on the 300 block of Lake Street East at around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 24. It is believed that he suffered an overdose.

The man is currently at Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) and is in life-threatening condition.

He is around 5’06” and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone who recognizes him can contact Minneapolis Police Department through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Police ask that anyone with information include the case number 23-314097.

You may also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going online.