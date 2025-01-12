Minneapolis police announce passing of Haven, a ‘cherished’ member of Mounted Patrol Unit

Minneapolis police announced the passing of a horse in the Mounted Patrol Unit on Saturday.

On Friday, Haven experienced intestinal issues and was brought in for treatment. Haven suffered a medical emergency on Saturday morning and passed away during surgery.

The police department states that Haven, a 16-hand-tall Fresian/Shire/Quarter gelding, was born in 2008 and joined the MPD Mounted Patrol in 2017.

A statement from police says, in part, that Haven “quickly became a trusted and beloved partner in the department. Known for his friendly demeanor and calm strength, Haven embodied the qualities essential for a Mounted Patrol horse. He was steadfast in chaotic situations and approachable to the community, earning the admiration of those who worked with him and countless citizens who met him.”

Haven will be cremated and MPD will hold a memorial service this spring.

“Haven wasn’t just a horse; he was a vital part of our team and a bridge between our officers and the community,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Mounted Patrol horses bring unique skills and value to our mission. They provide strength, calmness, and a sense of connection, often fostering positive and meaningful interactions between officers and the public. Haven was an exceptional example of this, and his loss is felt deeply throughout our department, especially by those who worked closely with him. He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Click here for more information about the Mounted Patrol Unit or to make a donation.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council is also accepting donations for “Friends of the Mounted Patrol” and anyone interested should contact Adam Duininck at aduininck@mplsdowntown.com.