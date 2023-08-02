Minneapolis Park Police investigating Tuesday night shooting at Boom Island Park

The Minneapolis Park Police are investigating after a shooting at Boom Island Park left a man injured, officials say.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Minneapolis Park Police and the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Boom Island Park.

Police say they were told a 22-year-old man had been shot in the foot and driven to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities found multiple spent casings from different guns at the park. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Minneapolis Park Police is investigating the incident.