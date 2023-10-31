Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board VP resigns

The Commissioner At-Large and Vice President of the Board for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) resigned on Monday after serving half of a term.

Alicia Crudup was elected to that position in 2021.

The Board now had to fill Crudup’s vacancy for the remainder of the term through appointment and six affirmative Commissioner votes per Minneapolis MN Charter Article 6.3(c).

Crudup previously served in roles with the Administration and Finance Committee, the Legislation and Intergovernmental Committee, the Neighborhood Revitalization Program Board, the Recreation Committee, the Standards and Conduct Committee, and the Youth Coordinating Board, according to her bio on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board website.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Crudup for comment.