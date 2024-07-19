Minneapolis out of the running for 2027 Sundance Film Festival

On Friday, the final cities were selected for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, and sadly for Minnesotans, it will not be coming to Minneapolis.

Six different cities were selected from across the country to host the 2027 festival, which is the largest artist program of Sundance Institute.

Ben Johnson, Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs for the City of Minneapolis, expressed the city’s disappointment in not being selected but thanked the institute for its interest, expressing hope in hosting future festivals.

“We thank the Sundance Film Festival team for its interest in Minneapolis,” Johnson said. “While we are disappointed that Minneapolis is not advancing in the selection process, we know that our city is a nation-leading hub of arts and culture; that’s why we love to call it home. We will always search for ways to show off our vibrant and welcoming city. We wish Sundance continued success wherever this process leads it, and we will continue to support the Minnesota films and filmmakers selected for future festivals.”

The finalists selected to move forward to the final phase were:

Atlanta, Georgia

Boulder, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Louisville, Kentucky

Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The 2025 and 2026 festivals have already been selected to be hosted in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.