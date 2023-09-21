Minneapolis officials to transfer land to Red Lake Nation

City leaders from Minneapolis are set to transfer a portion of City of Minneapolis-owned land to Red Lake Nation on Thursday afternoon.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be joined at 2:30 p.m. by Council President Andrea Jenkins; Chairman Darrell Seki of the Red Lake Nation; Cheri Goodwin, Executive Director of Ombindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog (Red Lake Nation); Elfric Porte, Director of Housing Policy (Minneapolis Community Planning and Economic Development Department); and Damon Chaplin, Minneapolis Health Commissioner.

