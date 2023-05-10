Minneapolis officials clear Franklin Avenue homeless encampment

A large homeless encampment was closed Wednesday on a Franklin Avenue traffic median in south Minneapolis, according to a city spokesperson.

The city said it posted a notice to vacate on Friday to give people in the encampment time to find shelter before it was closed. Minneapolis’ Homeless Response Team, along with other partners, visited the encampment multiple times to provide information about other resources, shelter and storage options.

“Encampments pose significant public health and safety concerns, particularly ones like this encampment located in the middle of a busy roadway,” city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie said in an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

With encampments not meeting long-term housing goals, the city said it is focused on finding safe and stable living situations for everyone.