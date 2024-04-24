Minneapolis officials aiming to host Sundance Film Festival

Officials in Minneapolis are vying for the city to be the next host of the Sundance Film Festival.

Last week, festival organizers announced they are accepting applications to begin exploring other sites for the film festival.

The festival had its beginnings in 1981, when Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford invited 10 filmmakers to the Sundance Resort in Utah to develop their projects.

Since then, the festival has been held every January in Park City, Utah to fund independent filmmakers.

However, Sundance organizers say their contract with Park City is ending in 2027, and officials are looking at other locations for the future.

On Tuesday, the city’s Committee of the Whole approved an addendum to complete the request for information for Sundance Institute, the first step in signaling interest in hosting the event.

“We are in a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “We are looking forward to conversations that center supporting artists and serving audiences as part of our mission and work at Sundance Institute, and are motivated by our commitment to ensure that the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally, and financially as it has for four decades.”