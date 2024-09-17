Minneapolis officer fired for engaging in sexual activity while on-duty

A Minneapolis police officer has been fired for reportedly engaging in sexual activity multiple times while in uniform and on the job.

Former Minneapolis officer Juan Alonzo Jr. was terminated in February following an investigation into his activities while on duty in September 2022.

In a termination letter to the city of Minneapolis, Chief of Police Brian O’Hara detailed four allegations of violating the Minneapolis Police Department’s policies.

Details in the same document said Alonzo arranged to meet a community member in her home multiple times from Sept. 3-26, 2022, to engage in sexual activities.

Alonzo did this while he was on duty and in uniform, using a Minneapolis police vehicle to drive to her location, according to the termination letter.

Alonzo was also accused of accessing private records held by the department to obtain the contact information of a Minneapolis resident when he had no authority to do so.

The former officer also admitted in an investigative interview that he had met with a woman at her home to have oral sex performed on him while he was on duty.

“Officer Alonzo engaged in sexual relations while on duty, failing to act in a professional and ethical manner, and engaged in on-duty conduct that tarnishes or offends the ethical standards of the department,” O’Hara wrote. “… it is my decision that Officer Alonzo be discharged from employment.”

Alonzo was fired for breaking four police department policies: the code of ethics, conduct, vehicle responsibility and confidential records, report and information.