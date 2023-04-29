Minneapolis North Commons Park project cost is double the anticipated budget

At a meeting on April 26, commissioners for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) reviewed a study report and multiple options for the North Commons Community Center project.

The project aims to transform North Commons Park into an area for arts, recreation, athletics, and community activities.

RELATED: Updates coming soon to Minneapolis’ North Commons Community Center

MPRB is evaluating construction costs, inflation, and other cost increases. The anticipated budget was $20-24 million, but initial cost estimates were over $49 million.

Although MPRB has secured $12 million in public funds, further public funding is uncertain.

Various options for the project were presented to the commissioners as they weigh the size, features, budget, funding and schedule as they move the project forward.

MPRB staff expects to have more information on the project in the coming weeks.