Minneapolis mayor, other leaders meet at White House to discuss Biden’s economic plan

Several elected and community leaders from Minnesota, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, visited the White House on Wednesday.

They were there to discuss the President’s economic plan, which includes the American Rescue Plan. The White House says programs such as the American Rescue Plan have brought in millions of dollars for Minnesotans.

Federal money from the programs is said to be going towards projects like reconstructing and rehabilitating mainline bridges along I-90, renovating terminals and passenger boarding bridges at Minneapolis -St. Paul International Airport and an Environmental Protection Agency plan to cleanup and restore areas in the Great Lakes region.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke Mayor Frey about his trip to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“It gives you a lot of solace when we’re all here out in DC advocating for the same stuff and rallying around a common cause. It makes you feel really great about Minneapolis and Minnesota and who we are,” said Frey.

Opponents of the American Rescue Act argue it’s worsened inflation and has not created as many jobs as promised.