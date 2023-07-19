Minneapolis Mayor Frey to announce “historic” investment in climate action

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is scheduled to announce what his office calls a “historic” investment in climate action in Minneapolis during a Wednesday news conference.

Mayor Frey will be joined by City Council President Andrea Jenkins, Council Vice President Palmisano, Council Members Aisha Chugtai and Lisa Goodman, local union leaders and climate advocates at Edison High School.

A release for the event said the announcement for new funding would support the City of Minneapolis’ Climate Equity Plan, which aims to reduce climate pollution by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 2:15 p.m.