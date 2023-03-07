Minneapolis man, woman indicted for robbery, kidnapping Uber driver
The U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Minnesota has indicted a Minneapolis man and woman for “violent Hobbs Act robberies” and kidnapping an Uber driver, according to a press release Monday.
The attorney’s office cited court documents accusing 23-year-old Antwon Demondray Townsend-Davis and 20-year-old Kevena Takhyra Terry-Ford of stealing a vehicle from an Uber driver on Christmas Day 2022 and kidnapping the driver to access the driver’s ATM account.
Court records also describe a robbery by Townsend-Davis and Terry-Ford three days later at a Minneapolis Speedway gas station.
The FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Anoka Police Department investigated the case.
The court conducted initial appearances for both defendants Monday.