Minneapolis man, woman indicted for robbery, kidnapping Uber driver

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Minnesota has indicted a Minneapolis man and woman for “violent Hobbs Act robberies” and kidnapping an Uber driver, according to a press release Monday.

The attorney’s office cited court documents accusing 23-year-old Antwon Demondray Townsend-Davis and 20-year-old Kevena Takhyra Terry-Ford of stealing a vehicle from an Uber driver on Christmas Day 2022 and kidnapping the driver to access the driver’s ATM account.

Court records also describe a robbery by Townsend-Davis and Terry-Ford three days later at a Minneapolis Speedway gas station.

The FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Anoka Police Department investigated the case.

The court conducted initial appearances for both defendants Monday.