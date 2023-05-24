Minneapolis man sentenced to over 7 years for possession of stolen firearm

A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to 92 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court officials, on August 29, 2022, Lamonte Edjuan Brown, 39, pointed a loaded gun at two people outside a Minneapolis apartment complex.

When the Minneapolis Police Department arrived at the apartment, they approached Brown, who then ran away.

Officers chased Brown and eventually caught him, finding the gun — a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol which had been reported stolen by the Eagan Police Department — in his sweatshirt pocket.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon in January 2022.

When the sentence was announced, Senior Judge Susan Richard Nelson stated, “The trauma in this case is palpable” and that “our community is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence.”