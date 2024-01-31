Minneapolis man sentenced for role in 2020 Target Headquarters arson

A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his involvement in arson at the Target headquarters in downtown Minneapolis in 2020, according to United States Attorney Andrew Luger.

The incident happened on Aug. 26, 2020, when people were rioting, looting, and starting fires following false rumors about the death of a homicide suspect, which was deemed a suicide by officials.

RELATED: 2nd man charged in Target Headquarters arson

That day, Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, along with two other people, went into Target’s corporate headquarters building, where many people had also gathered. Williams was among the people who broke into the building and tried to start fires inside and outside, the press release says.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was caught on surveillance video lighting a cardboard box on fire and placing it inside Target Headquarters through a shattered glass door. He was also seen making several additional attempts to start a fire in the vestibule of the building a few minutes later.

A jury found Williams guilty in October.

RELATED: Federal jury finds man guilty of arson at Target Headquarters in downtown Minneapolis

RELATED: 3 men charged relating to arson at Target Headquarters in August