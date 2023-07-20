Minneapolis man receives 12 year prison sentence for fentanyl, firearm possession

A Minneapolis man was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years (144 months) in prison in addition to five years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm, according to United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Officials say during 2021 and 2022, Jimmie Bivins Jr., 22, was part of a drug-trafficking ring operation that sold “M30” fentanyl pills from an out-of-state source to people across the Twin Cities and metro area.

Prosecutors alleged Bivins would usually sell the pills in quantities of 100 to 1,000 at a time. At one point, Bivins sold over 2,000 pills to an undercover informant at Bivins’ Uptown apartment.

In March 2022, law enforcement searched Bivins home and found about 57,000 M30 fentanyl pills, over $83,000 and multiple guns, including a semi-automatic rifle in Bivins vehicle, according to the news release. At that time, Bivins was arrested, charged and released on bail.

Later, in July 2022, officers stopped Bivins for a traffic stop and found a Glock model 45 9mm semiautomatic pistol, officials say. “Fentanyl is a uniquely dangerous drug, making it the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45. Fentanyl traffickers who carry firearms to protect their deadly trade can expect to face lengthy federal prison sentences.” Attorney Andrew Luger

A grand jury then indicted Bivins in July 2022. Bivins isn’t allowed to own a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Bivins pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.